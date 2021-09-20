GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – One Furman University student and one who recently graduated won Emmys for documentaries they filmed, according to the university.
Alexis Hildenbrandt from Myrtle Beach and former student Luke Harvin from Charleston both worked as one-person crews for their projects on Sweetgrass Baskets and race relations at the university.
Both documentaries were honored with Southeast Student Production Awards, otherwise known as the Student Emmys, by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Both handled video, sound, editing and narration using equipment from the communication studies department’s media lab.
Hildenbrandt’s four-minute documentary, “The History of Sweetgrass Baskets,” featured interviews with two prominent Lowcountry basket-weavers, Nancy White and Kisha Kinard, who explain the evolution of sweetgrass baskets from plantation implements to works of art and how the craft itself is woven into the history of Charleston.
“I always was intrigued by the art of the sweetgrass baskets. I knew there was a deep culture; I just didn’t know all of the details,” said Hildenbrandt.
Harvin’s 30-minute film, “Race, Recognition and Reconciliation,” was put together from his attempt to understand the experiences of people of color in a primarily white university.
“I knew it was going to be hard, that some people might disapprove of the project, but I also knew that it was a story that needed to be told,” said Harvin.
