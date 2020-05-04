SUMTER, SC (AP) - Sumter police said a woman was arrested Saturday after she was accused of licking her hands and then touching grocery store products and fixtures.
Police said Shenir Gibson Holliday was caught on surveillance video in an IGA supermarket licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items. She also was seen doing the same in the dry food section of the store, police said.
Holliday was charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order.
Police said Sumter County deputies have also charged Holliday for a similar incident at a Sub Station II restaurant.
Holliday is being held on a $100,000 bond will be tested for COVID-19, police said.
