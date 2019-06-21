COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A woman was charged with trying to sneak contraband into a South Carolina prison, officials say.
Ashley Mashelle Boseman is charged with trafficking meth, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to an inmate, officials say.
The arrest warrants say Ashley conspired to introduce around 79 grams of methamphetamine during visitation.
No other details were provided.
