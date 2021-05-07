SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- SC Works Spartanburg announces they will be hosting a career fair on May 14 for those interested in working at Michelin
Officials say that Michelin is looking to hire manufacturing professionals with production skills to work at their Spartanburg facility.
According to officials, entry-level wages for these positions starts at $17.15 per hour, and employees are eligible for a benefits package on the first day of employment.
The event will be from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on May 14 at SC Works Spartanburg, according to officials. SC Works Spartanburg is located at 220 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Interviews will be conducted on a fire-come, first-served basis, according to officials.
Officials encourage candidates to apply for the “Spartanburg SC Production Operator” position at jobs.michelinman.com before attending the event.
More news: Deputies seek public's help locating missing 13-year-old from Walhalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.