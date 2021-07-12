GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- SC Works will have a career fair for Michelin's Spartanburg facility, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
The event will be at Spartanburg Community College's Cherokee County Campus, according to the release. The department says that those interested should apply for the "Spartanburg SC Production Operator" position at jobs.michelinman.com.
According to the release, interviews will happen on a first come, first serve basis.
SCDEW said that the entry level wages begin at $18.40 an hour with the possibility of a $1,500 sign-on bonus, as well as a benefits package if hired.
The event is on Friday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to SCDEW. The address for SCC's Cherokee County Campus is 523 Chesnee Hwy., Gaffney , SC 29341.
