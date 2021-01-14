COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Riverbanks Zoo announced on Facenook that the beloved koala, Lottie, has died.
"Because of the exceptional care provided by Riverbanks' during her time at the Zoo, Lottie lived 19 wonderful years and had a huge impact on the koala population in AZA-accredited zoos," the zoo said in the post, adding that Lottie was considered one of the world's oldest koalas.
Lottie moved to the zoo in 2003 from Queensland, Australia.
She raised 11 joeys, and also leaved behind 15 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and even 3 great great grandchildren.
