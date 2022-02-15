GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that three Upstate men were recently taken into custody on child sexual abuse material charges.
Wilson said 69-year-old Bradley Alan Hansen from Greenville, 33-year-old Cory Dale Trotter from Travelers Rest and 32-year-old James Edward Stoddard III were all charged following the investigation.
According to Wilson, Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the suspects. Investigators stated that Trotter and Stoddard allegedly distributed child sexual abuse material and Hansen possessed material. Wilson added that all three of these cases were unrelated to each other.
Hansen was taken into custody on January 28, 2022, and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Trotter was located on February 1, 2022, and charged with nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Stoddard was arrested on February 10, 2022, and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office charged the suspects in this case. Investigators from the Attorney General's Office and a member of the state's ICAC Task Force also helped with the investigation.
According to Wilson, all three of these cases will be prosecuted by his office.
