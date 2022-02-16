COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina General Assembly announced a concurrent resolution in support of the state's farmers today during a press conference held in the State House.
Farm Bureau President Harry Ott, Senator Climer, Representative Hiott and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture High Weathers brought remarks calling for immediate action from Congress.
“Fertilizer prices are the highest they have ever been,” said President Ott in a press release. “These rising supply costs are slowing down the momentum farmers were starting to build through higher commodity prices and increased demand for their products.”
The Farm Bureau says fertilizer is essential to crop production accounting for 15% of total cash input coasts. Influenced by a multitude of factors, costs of fertilizer have skyrocketed more than 200% in some areas. This cost increase is a financial burden on South Carolina farmers and could devastate the rural economy.
The Farm Bureau says the SCAG is united in calling for urgent action from Congress to address this immediate and pressing issue. The resolution acknowledges the importance of agriculture, the State's leading industry, and implores Congress "to act swiftly to address rising agriculture production costs to protect South Carolina arms and the rural economy."
