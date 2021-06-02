COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Four men have been arrested on 14 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General (SCAG) Alan Wilson's Office.
The SCAG office says D' Andre Lashaun Brown, 21, Kenneth M. Owens, 39, Isaac Louis Mintz,31, and Matthew James Tinker, 22, have been arrested.
They go on to say investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to the men. SCAG says the investigators state that all of the men distributed files of child sexual abuse material. Mintz also possessed child sexual abuse material, says SCAG.
The SCAG Office mentions that Brown was arrested on May 10 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Owens was arrested on May 24 and charged with one county of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, says the SCAG office.
The SCAG office goes on to mention the arrest of Mintz on May 27. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count; and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count, says SCAG.
The SCAG office also mentions Tinker was arrested on May 29 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wilson says investigators with the SCAG office, a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with each of the investigations.
He goes on to say all of the cases will be prosecuted by the SCAG office.
