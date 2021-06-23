GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that they have arrested a man on one charge connected to sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the Attorney General's office, 22-year-old Jansen Trevor Dorn of Greer was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 22.
They go on to say investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.
They mention investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Dorn. The office also says investigators state Dorn distributed child sexual abuse material.
They go on to say Dorn is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
