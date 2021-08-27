SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a suspect was arrested on two charges related to the solicitation of a minor.
Officials say that the suspect, 40-year-old Landon Paul Gibson, was charged with the following.
- One count of criminal solicitation of a minor
- One count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
Both of these offenses are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, according to officials.
Investigators say that Gibson solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex. He also sent a sexually explicit image to someone that he thought was a minor, according to investigators.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, according to officials. Attorney General Wilson adds that all defendants are presumed innocent unless they are proven guilty in a court of law
Officials say that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety made the arrest. Investigators from the Simpsonville Police Department and a member of the state's ICAC Task Force also assisted with the investigation.
