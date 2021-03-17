(FOX Carolina) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people of an e-mail scam about COVID-19 stimulus payments.
Earlier this year, the agency announced that scammers were lying and saying the FTC is sending people Coronavirus relief money. Now they are seeing a new version of the phishing email scam. The new scam emails appear to be from acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter. However, Alvaro Puig, a Consumer Education Specialist with the FTC, warns, "The Acting Chairwoman didn’t email you. Scammers who spoofed her email did."
Here are 3 things Puig said people need to know about this scam:
- The FTC does not send people Coronavirus relief money. The Treasury Department and the IRS are handling that. Learn more at irs.gov/coronavirus.
- The FTC won’t email, call, text, or message you on social media to ask for your personal information. We won’t ask for your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number; date of birth; address; or phone number.
- Don’t reply to an unexpected email that asks for your personal information. Scammers could use that information to rip you off.
If you get an email that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your report helps us find and stop scammers. You can also forward phishing emails to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.