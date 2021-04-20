MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are warning residents to be aware of a new scam involving a utility company.
According to the sheriff's office, the caller identifies himself as an employee of Duke Power, tells the person on the other end that they need an upgraded power meter, and advises the local resident to go to the store and purchase a gift card in order for the improvements to be made.
“Duke Power doesn’t operate this way,” said Capt. Shanon Smith in a news release. “They wouldn’t require someone to go to the store and purchase a gift card to get upgraded equipment. Please do your research. Get a name and number of the employee. Require proof that they are who they say they are.”
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the sheriff's office at 652-2235.
More news: HELP WANTED: Upstate businesses struggling to find new hires
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.