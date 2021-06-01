HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Deputies are warning citizens about a "warrant" styled phone scam after receiving several complains.
According to the sheriff's office, citizens are receiving phone calls from people claiming to be with the sheriff's office. The scammers tell the citizen that he or she has an active warrant for their arrest and that they need to pay various amounts of money via gift card in order to avoid being arrested.
Deputies said the scammers have used different phone numbers and then direct the citizen to call to provide the number from the card for payment.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office wants to ensure it's citizens that none of their personnel would contact you and tell you to they are going to arrest you or demand money. If you receive a telephone call of this nature, please immediately hang up and do not call it back.
