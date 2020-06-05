WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Two members of the South Carolina Army National Guard are okay after lightning struck near them while they were on duty in Washington, D.C.
According to Capt. Jessica Donnelly with the National Guard, the two soldiers were in close proximity of the lightning strike when it happened. They were taken to a hospital to address any injuries, and Donnelly says both are in stable condition.
The soldiers will remain at the hospital for 24 hours for observation. Their names have not been released to protect their privacy.
