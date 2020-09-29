COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA) announced Tuesday in a news release that it is commemorating Domestic Violence Awareness Month by launching its Peace by Piece campaign.
According to the news release, the campaign's theme will utilize the image of a jigsaw puzzle as a reminder that domestic violence is a complex crime that requires multifaceted solutions.
The campaign announcement comes just days after South Carolina was named #11 on the Violence Policy Center's "When Men Murder Woman" annual report. It is the first time in 23 years that the state has ranked outside of the top 10.
Executive Director of SCCADVASA says in the news release that it is important to recognize that every domestic violence survivor's situation is unique.
"As advocates, we recognize that survivors need various types of support in order to find safety. While the definition of peace may differ between survivors, we know that true safety and healing can be achieved by working together – putting support pieces in place to address the complex needs of victims and working to prevent the root causes of violence.”
To learn more about SCCADVASA, click here: http://www.sccadvasa.org.
