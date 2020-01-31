Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Attention hemp farmers!
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture will accept applications for hemp farming permits for the 2020 season beginning February 1, 2020.
In 2020 there is no cap on the number of permits the SCDA can issue and no cap on hemp acreage.
The South Carolina hemp farming industry has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 114 permitted farmers and 43 processors at the end of the 2019 season.
Beginning in 2020, the SCDA will no longer allow "responsible parties" to grown under another farmer's permit. Each farmer wishing to grow hemp must apply for a permit.
Requirements for a permit are as follows:
- Proof of South Carolina residency
- Criminal background check
- $100 nonrefundable application fee and $1,000 permit fee
- GPS coordinates of all locations on which hemp will be grown
- Attending an SCDA orientation and signing a Hemp Farming Agreement prior to possessing any hemp, including clones and seeds
New this year, the SCDA will license hemp handlers. This category includes transporters, seed dealers, laboratories, and others who handle hemp. Separate permitting fees, facility requirements, validation inspections and certificate of occupancy are required.
Applications for farming will be accepted between February 1 and March 31, 2020. Processing and handling applications will be accepted starting February 1 and run through the year.
Applications can be found here starting February 1.
