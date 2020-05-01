Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections released an arrest warrant for a correctional officer at Perry Correctional Institution.
The SCDC said 28-year-old Kashaila Daniei Hawthorne, of Honea Path, is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and misconduct in office.
Officials say her charges involve providing nude photographs to an inmate on a cellphone and giving him contraband food items. Arrest warrants also indicate Hawthorne kissed the aforementioned inmate on multiple occasions.
The SCDC says she was fired after her arrest.
