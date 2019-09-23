Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the United States District Attorney's Office of South Carolina announced that eight former employees of the South Carolina Department of Corrections have pleaded guilty in federal court to offenses associated with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband into SCDC facilities.
According to the district attorneys office, Jamal Early, Frank Pridgeon, Miguel Williams, Catherine Prosser, Holly Mitchem, Robert Hill, Ebonynisha Casby, and Sharon Johnson Breeland all pleaded guilty to various charges of taking bribes and smuggling contraband.
According to the D.A., three of these people worked in Upstate prisons.
Miguel Williams, a food service worker, at Perry Correctional Institution and accepted bribes to smuggle tobacco and liquor into prison. Williams faces a maximum of five years in jail.
Holly Mitchem, a food service worker, at Tyger River Correctional Institution pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to smuggle tobacco and K2 into prison. Hill faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.
Robert Hill, a horticulture specialist at Tyger River Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to smuggle marijuana, K2, tobacco and cell phones into prison. Hill faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.
“Those who violate the public trust by taking bribes to smuggle dangerous contraband into our prisons endanger inmates, prison staff, and the general public,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners at SCDC will not rest until we have rooted out the corruption in our prison system.”
Previous prosecutions into recent, similar cases, of SCDC employees have resulted in prison time for the offenders.
