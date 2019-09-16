SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said they had recaptured an inmate that walked away from Livesay Correctional on Sunday.
According to officials, 39-year-old Shane Adams, was captured around 4:30 a.m.
We're told he was taken into custody at Habitat Way off Seminole Drive. Deputies say he was taken without incident.
On Sunday, the SCDC said Adams had last been seen around 11:30 a.m. before he disappeared. He stands at 6 feet tall with red hair, blue eyes, and weighs 242 pounds. He has the phrase "No Fear" tattooed on his upper right arm.
