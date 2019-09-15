SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina state correctional officials are searching for a Livesay Correctional Institution inmate who they say walked away from the facility Sunday.
SCDC says 39-year-old Shane Adams was last seen around 11:30 a.m. before he disappeared. He stands at 6 feet tall with red hair, blue eyes, and weighs 242 pounds. He has the phrase "No Fear" tattooed on his upper right arm.
Anyone who knows where Adams is should call 911 immediately.
