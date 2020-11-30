COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Corrections released a statement Monday after the scheduled execution of a man convicted for a 1999 murder in Spartanburg County was delayed.
Prison system officials said the SC Supreme Court issued a stay of execution on Monday that will remain in place until the state can acquire the drugs necessary to conduct an execution by lethal injection.
Richard Moore had been scheduled for execution on December 4 for the killing of a Spartanburg County convenience store clerk.
Here is the statement from the SCDC about the delay:
SCDC has the order. Director Bryan Stirling has testified in the S.C. General Assembly, beginning in 2015, that the department does not have the drugs necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection. He asked lawmakers to adopt a shield law modeled after other states that have been able to carry out executions by lethal injection. This legislative clarification would have given SCDC the ability to tell companies that their privacy would be protected if they choose to sell SCDC lethal injection drugs. SCDC has been and will continue pursuing every possible avenue, including a legislative remedy, to allow the department the ability to carry out the sentence imposed by the courts and ensure justice will be served in this and future cases.
According to SCDC records, Moore began his time on death row in October of 2001 following convictions for murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to kill, and a weapons offense.
Moore's legal team also provided a statement on the decision on Monday:
"Moore’s lawyers are pleased the execution was stayed but will continue their attempts to obtain information about how the State plans to execute him."
