COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Tuesday an officer working at the Kirkland Correctional Institution was charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate.
According to a press release, an investigation found that Greshica Jene Brown, 29, had engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate between August 2018 and December 2018.
Authorities say Brown became pregnant at some point during the months she interacted with the inmate. Search warrants executed on Brown's cellphone and social media found that she had been discussing the pregnancy.
Brown was charged with first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in the office.
SCDC wants to remind the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt within a court of law.
