SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections said a food service employee has been charged in connection with an inmate escape that happened Sunday at Livesay Correctional Institution and Pre-release Center.
According to officials, 39-year-old Shane Adams escaped Sunday. He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. before he disappeared. He was recaptured early Monday morning.
Spartanburg County deputies said Adams was taken into custody at Habitat Way off Seminole Drive without incident.
Later Monday morning, the SCDC said Livesay food service employee Orbadella Garrett, 58, of Spartanburg, was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and criminal conspiracy. She was fired after her arrest.
"Her arrest appears to be connected to Sunday’s escape of inmate Shane Adams, who was captured just before 3 a.m. Monday morning in Spartanburg. The case is still under investigation," said SCDC spokesperson Chrysti Shain in a news release.
According to Garrett's arrest warrant, she introduced tobacco products into the prison by concealing several packages inside her bra and then delivering those packages to an inmate. Garrett was going to be paid $400 for this delivery, the warrant states.
