COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) announced that 45-year-old Lee Mikeal Cawthon was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.
The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence, and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death as a suspected suicide. According to officials, an autopsy will be performed.
Cawthon pled guilty to the 2017 murder of his wife. We covered that story as it broke in 2018.
Previously: 'I made a terrible mistake' - Oconee Co. man pleads guilty to wife's murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.