(FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is urging social media users to protect their online data from acts of fraud. Recently over 90 million Facebook users were victim to the breach in the network's security, resulting in the sharing of personal data. Social media consumers should consider the following tips to avoid falling victim to hackers:
- Update and change your security questions along with your password. Make sure the answers to the security questions can not be found on your Facebook page. Use different passwords for multiple accounts. Avoid using identical security question and answers.
- Beware of phishing attempts. Never reply to calls, texts, or emails asking for personal information. Hackers will often attempt to gather private data by phishing with public data (such as your Facebook page).
- Use Facebook security options. Under the Facebook "settings" tab the user can now sign up for two-factor authentication. The user can also sign up for log in attempt alerts.
- Consider your Facebook friends. Be careful who can view your personal content. This setting can be adjusted under the privacy settings.
- Make use of antivirus and firewall software. Update your computers antivirus software often. Hackers may attempt to phish through a user's email.
For more information on avoiding scams, see SCDCA’s scam guide, “Ditch the Pitch.”
Scam reporting is an important step in helping SCDCA empower consumers to recognize and avoid scams. Report scams to SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit online or by calling 844-835-5322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.