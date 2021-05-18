GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Greenville County School District (GCSD) teacher has had their educator certificate suspended and has been arrested for neglect of a minor, according to the South Carolina State Board of Education.
According to an order of suspension from the Board of Education, Amy Haugh was arrested on Jan. 15 on two counts of felony neglect of a minor. Haugh was alleged to have unlawfully cause bodily harm to a minor under her custody, according to the Board of Education. They go on to say it is alleged that she placed the minor at an unreasonable risk of harm by exposing the minor to amphetamines.
According to the Board of Education, Haugh was placed on administrative leave by the GCSD at the time of her arrest. The Board also mentions that she resigned from GCSD effective April 1.
FOX Carolina News reached out to Greenville County Schools for a statement, but has not yet received a response.
Haugh was an educator for more than eight years.
