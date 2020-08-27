Two students tested positive for coronavirus after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

Two students tested positive for Covid-19, and as many as 200 others may have been exposed, after taking the ACT college admissions test at an Oklahoma high school. Shutterstock

 Shutterstock

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Education wants your input on a big issue: should students take federal assessments this year?

State Superintendent Molly Spearman is seeking another waiver so students will not have to take the standardized tests while juggling hybrid and virtual learning. Spearman sought a similar waiver for testing during the last spring semester. 

The SCDE has created a one-question survey here that anyone can take. It has just one question asking whether or not students should take the testing and offers people a space to expand on their answer.

The waiver were allow schools to skip giving the following assessments:

  • SC READY, grades 3-8 English language arts and mathematics;
  • SCPASS, grades 4 and 6 science;
  • End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests in Algebra 1, Biology 1, USHC, English 2, and English 1 (English 1 administered to specific students, as needed for accountability);
  • English learning proficiency exams (ACCESS for ELLs); and
  • All corresponding alternate assessments based on alternate achievement standards.

Spearman said the tests could take away from instruction this fall and create a safety issue.

“As schools across our state reopen, we must focus on recouping the instruction time lost during COVID-19 school facility closures and ensuring that every member of the school community remains safe and healthy,” said Spearman. "Administering high stakes assessments in the current environment places undue stress on students, parents, and educators and takes time away from the classroom instruction and individualized support that every child needs.”

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.