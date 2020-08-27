COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Education wants your input on a big issue: should students take federal assessments this year?
State Superintendent Molly Spearman is seeking another waiver so students will not have to take the standardized tests while juggling hybrid and virtual learning. Spearman sought a similar waiver for testing during the last spring semester.
The SCDE has created a one-question survey here that anyone can take. It has just one question asking whether or not students should take the testing and offers people a space to expand on their answer.
The waiver were allow schools to skip giving the following assessments:
- SC READY, grades 3-8 English language arts and mathematics;
- SCPASS, grades 4 and 6 science;
- End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests in Algebra 1, Biology 1, USHC, English 2, and English 1 (English 1 administered to specific students, as needed for accountability);
- English learning proficiency exams (ACCESS for ELLs); and
- All corresponding alternate assessments based on alternate achievement standards.
Spearman said the tests could take away from instruction this fall and create a safety issue.
“As schools across our state reopen, we must focus on recouping the instruction time lost during COVID-19 school facility closures and ensuring that every member of the school community remains safe and healthy,” said Spearman. "Administering high stakes assessments in the current environment places undue stress on students, parents, and educators and takes time away from the classroom instruction and individualized support that every child needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.