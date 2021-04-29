COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced that they will continue to follow their face covering guidelines until the end of the year.
SCDE officials say that by following mitigation strategies recommended by public health experts, South Carolina was able to become one of the only states where every school is fully open to in-person learning. They add that they advise districts to continue to follow these guidelines.
According to SCDE officials, their face covering policy will remain in place through the remainder of the school year. The current state face covering policy can be found here South Carolina Department of Education Face Covering Guidelines for K-12 Public Schools.
SCDE officials say that if Governor McMaster believes face coverings are no longer needed, he has the power to issue an executive order to direct districts to remove guidelines.
More news: Oconee County Schools announce they will continue to require masks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.