Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending May 23. Officials say for the sixth time since March, numbers have dropped.
According to SCDEW, 24,950 people file an initial claim. That's down 4,496 from the previous week.
Greenville County continues to lead the state with initial claims, this past week totaling 2,559. Richland County came in second with 2,166.
“While we see another downward-trending week, the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses re-open their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
In the last 10 weeks, the total number of claims has risen to 540,545 in the state.
The agency says they have paid more than $1.5 billion in state unemployment insurance benefits and CARES ACT programs and PUA.
More news: CVS opens 6 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.