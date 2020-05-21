Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending May 16. Officials say for the sixth week, numbers have dropped.
According to SCDEW, 29,446 people file an initial claim. That's down 3,067 from the previous week.
Greenville County continues to lead the state in initial claims last week, having 2,845 claims, but that's down 649 from the previous week. Spartanburg County had 2,166 claims last week making it the fourth or fifth highest in the state.
“Throughout the duration of this crisis, our priority is processing claims and backdating payments appropriately. We want to reassure all claimants that if and when they are found eligible, critical payments will be paid to them. Since the pandemic began in March of this year, we have received 515,595 initial claims for unemployment and paid out more than $1.35 billion dollars. Additionally, we are close to launching our third and final federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which will be available to South Carolinians who exhaust their 20 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits and are still unemployed,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
The agency says the continue to adjust hours to allow more staff to be available at peak times and are working to efficiently and effectively address claimants.
You can visit the COVID-19 Resource Hub, or the agency's social media platforms for updated information.
More news: Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.