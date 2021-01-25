Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the state has now surpassed $5 billion in distribution of Unemployment Insurance Benefits.
According to SCDEW, the milestone was reached over the weekend and paid over the last 10 months to assist workers who lost their job during the pandemic.
The $5 billion represents assistance from programs including:
- Unemployment Insurance from the state UI Trust Fund
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation from the CARES Act
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from the CARES Act
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation from the CARES Act
- Lost Wages Assistance
- Extended Benefits
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation from the Continued Assistance Act
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance from the Continued Assistance Act
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation from the Continued Assistance Act
The South Carolina DEW says they will continue to work hard to support South Carolinians through the crisis.
