Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending September 12.
According to SCDEW, 4,283 people filed an initial claim last week. That's down 830 from the previous week.
Greenville County stayed second for most initial claims filed behind Richland County. Last week, Greenville County reported 418 claims, while Richland County had the most in the state with 438.
“Initial claims had another significant decline for claim week of September 6 – September 12, decreasing 830 claims from the week prior. While we are still looking at initial claims that are double what they were pre-COVID (2,093 for claim week ending March 14, 2020 and 1,889 for claim week ending March 7, 2020), our state continues to bounce back,” said
executive director, Dan Ellzey.
“We began this weekly initial claims press releases at the beginning of COVID-19 to help push communication in a timely manner and provide updates on the impact of the pandemic on South Carolina’s economy and workforce. We will continue to provide this data, but starting next week it will be provided on our website rather than in a press release,” continued Ellzey.
Beginning next week, a data dashboard will be displayed on the Data and Statistics page of SCDEWs website. There will be weekly updates including the total benefits paid with program breakdowns, initial claims numbers, and the map with a breakdown of initial claims data by county. It can be viewed here.
In the last 26 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 739,643 . SCDEW says more than $4 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
Due to the high volume of calls, officials say they have extended call center hours on Monday and Tuesday to now run 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The rest of the week remains the same with hours on Wednesday - Friday running 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. - noon.
