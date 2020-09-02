GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All South Carolina drivers who wish to renew their driver's license will be required to take a mandatory vision test starting Oct. 1, 2020.
SCDMV says must have vision examination results submitted electronically or have their eyes checked in person at the SCDMV branches to be able to renew any type of driver's license.
“The need to have a vision test to renew your driver's license was taken out of state law when the state passed the REAL ID bill in 2017," said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “Many existing drivers are already qualified to obtain REAL ID driver’s licenses online. If a driver wishes to obtain a REAL ID license online without having to take a vision test, the driver will need to do it by September 30, 2020. Starting October 1, 2020, a driver will have to visit an SCDMV branch office or have an eye professional electronically submit vision test results. The same is true for people whose non-REAL ID driver’s licenses are due for renewal.”
The agency says an in-person screening can be waived if South Carolina-licensed ophthalmologists and optometrists submit drivers' vision examination results to the SCDMV electronically. Only out-of-state eye care professionals can complete the paper version of the Certificate of Vision Examination and provide it to drivers.
If a customer does not pass the vision screening at an SCDMV branch office, the customer must visit an eye care professional, says SCDMV. The eye care professional must submit vision exam results after assessing the customer's vision. After the customer passes the vision exam, they then will be able to renew online or in person at a SCDMV branch.
