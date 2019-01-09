GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina drivers who need to upgrade to the new REAL ID driver's license will soon be able to get a new license before they hop aboard their next flight.
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport announced Wednesday they will be teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to help travelers get new licenses by bringing one of SCDMV's mobile offices to the airport on January 16.
The mobile office will be located in the GSP Conference Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to issue the new cards for people with the correct identification. South Carolina residents wanting to get the REAL ID that day must be U.S. citizens and provide original or government-issued copies of the following pieces of the following documentation:
- Proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport)
- Proof of social security number
- Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina addresss
- Proof of all legal name changes
A complete list of valid documents can be found at this website. A REAL ID license will cost $25 and is valid for eight years.
While South Carolinians have until October 1, 2020 to get their new cards, officials say now is the perfect time to get the new REAL ID card.
"The October 2020 deadline will be here before you know it," said Kimberly Davis, GSP's customer service and community relations manager. "Thew SCDMV REAL ID event at GSP provides a convenient way for Upstate passengers to obtain a REAL ID without the long lines and hassle of going to the SCDMV."
Kevin Schwedo, SCDMV's executive director, agrees. He says the sooner you can get a REAL ID license, the better.
"The number one thing we hear from the public is 'I don't need to switch right now, because I have until 2020'," said Schwedo. "Yes, you do have until 2020, but so do more than four million South Carolinians. Do not wait until 2020 to purchase a REAL ID if you want to avoid a potentially four-to-six hour line and take advantage of our mobile office to conveniently make the switch on January 16."
The new ID cards are part of a requirement set forth by The REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005. The act set the standard for state driver's license and ID cards to be accepted by the federal government to enter federal buildings, visit military bases, and board domestic, commercial flights. South Carolina REAL ID cards have a gold star to indicate it meets those standards.
