(FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that mopeds must now be registered if they are to be driven in the state.
Moped owners and operators are required to register their vehicles with SCDMV by November 19. They start the process on Thursday, November 1.
Law enforcement can begin issuing citations on the 19th.
“Requiring mopeds to be registered is a good step in making sure everyone who uses the roads of this state, regardless of the type of vehicle they are using, does so responsibly and fully accountable to the driving community,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.
In addition to having a license plate and proper registration, the minimum age for receiving a moped will be raised from 14 to 15 years old.
Titling a moped will cost $15, while registering will cost $10 every two years.
For the most up-to-date information, visit SCDMVonline.com
