GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said that beginning on April 6, any in-person transactions will only be available by appointment only.
People can schedule appointments online up to 2 weeks in advance.
"It is our goal to maximize your time so that you do not spend hours waiting at an SCDMV branch," the SCDMV said on their website.
Vehicle, driver, REAL ID, or ADA appointments can all be made via the online appointment scheduler.
Road tests must also be scheduled online. No walk-in road tests will be accepted.
SCDMV will also on April 6 begin a limited number of road tests for commercial motor vehicle drivers looking to obtain a CDL. The DMV will offer the CDL road tests at specific locations by appointment only, using volunteer examiners. People in urgent need of a CDL road test should schedule a CDL appointment on the SCDMV website.
Hours of operation will also be adjusted starting on April 6, and some locations will close temporarily. The following locations will only be open on these days:
Open Monday Wednesday & Friday
- Greer
- Greenville - Saluda Dam
- Anderson
Open Monday & Friday
- Seneca
- Pickens
- Greenwood
- Gaffney
- Laurens
Open Wednesday
- Newberry
- Union
- Abbeville
Branch Offices temporarily closed as of April 6, 2020
- Spartanburg - Southport
- Spartanburg - Fairforest
- Woodruff
- Greenville - University Ridge
- Fountain Inn
- Belton
