COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced that all 66 branches statewide will begin reopening on Monday, May 4.
Some branches have been closed and others on reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All branches will operate by appointment only to ensure the DMV can maintain social distancing recommendations.
CLICK HERE to schedule your appointment.
PREVIOUSLY - SCDMV switching to appointment-based system, limiting hours & closing some locations temporarily
