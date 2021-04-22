GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding people to sign up for the REAL ID before the October deadline.
According to SCDMV, beginning Oct. 1, your South Carolina driver's license must have a gold star to show it's a REAL ID in order to use it to a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation.
Click here to schedule an appointment to buy your REAL ID in person.
In order to get the REAL ID, SCDMV says you will need the following:
- Proof of identity (birth certificate or passport)
- Social security number
- Two proofs of current SC address. This could be a current drivers license if it isn't suspended or a utility bill that shows your name and address that's no more than three months old.
- Proof of all legal name changes (marriage license, divorce decree, or court order issued by your county's probate or family court)
SCDMV says as of right now it is optional to get a REAL ID however, on Oct. 1 it will be mandatory.
For more information on the REAL ID rules and regulations, click here.
