CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced that an autopsy found a 79-year-old man, whose body was found in a lagoon, died of natural causes - and not an alligator attack.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office first took to social media June 22 to report that a man's body had been discovered in a pond with what appeared to be bite marks.
A press release from the county says deputies were dispatched around 2 p.m. in response to a missing person from Kiawah Island Drive. The report said the man had not been seen since 10 that morning, despite his car being on the property.
Update on Kiawah Island death investigation after body was found with bite marks. @SCDNR is assisting deputies with the investigation. #chs #chsnews pic.twitter.com/xiK7hwMPHk— Charleston County Sheriff's Office (@ChasCoSheriff) June 23, 2019
A K-9 team was utilized in the search. Deputies say the K-9 track led them to the edge of a large pond behind what they said was the man's property.
Due to the large, odd shape of the pond, deputies said they requested a helicopter to canvas the area from the sky. Observers were able to locate what appeared to be a motionless person in the pond - out of sight from the residence.
Soon, the deceased was located by deputies. They say his body was covered in bite marks and wounds consistent with an alligator encounter.
The Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the SC Department of Natural Resources as they investigated the death.
In addition, the Department of Natural Resources disclosed that they had been called to the scene to search for an alligator.
“Today, Town Wildlife Biologists and Community Association security have joined DNR in an active search for the animal. It is not known if the alligator was involved in the fatality, but when caught, will be euthanized and autopsied. The Town will provide additional information as it becomes available.” Kiawah Island officials stated.
Tuesday, June 25, SCDNR announced that an autopsy revealed 79-year-old John Elias passed away from natural causes prior to his body being found.
“This is an incredibly sad and tragic situation and our thoughts are with the Elias family as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Charleston County Coroner Rae Wooten. “The results of the autopsy indicate that Mr. Elias died of natural causes prior to being found by the alligator. The injuries he sustained were post-mortem in nature.”
