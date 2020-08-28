Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has added two public dove fields just in time for the start of the Mourning Dove Season, opening September 5.
The two fields will be located in both Greenville County at the Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area and in Anderson County at the Clemson University Fant's Grove WMA youth/adult field.
Tall Pines Wildlife Management Area in Greenville County can be reached from Greenville on Hwy 11. Take Moody Bridge Road southwest towards Tall Pines WMA. Just past the intersection with Tally Bridge Road, the field will be on the right.
Dates:
- 1st Season – Saturdays only, beginning Sept. 5
- 2nd and 3rd Seasons – Saturdays only
Clemson Univerity Fant's Grove WMA can be reached by taking Highway 76 from Pendleton, take Woodburn Road west for 1 mile. The parking area is on the left.
Dates:
- 1st Season - Sept. 5 & 12 only
