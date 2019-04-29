(FOX Carolina) It's that time of year! Black bear breeding season has officially begun, and the hungry bears are on the move.
The South Caroline Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) released a statement Monday saying people who own birdfeeders should go ahead and remove them as bear activity continues to increase.
Black bears are known for their love of birdfeeders.
“If a bear has been reported in your area, go ahead and take your feeder down and leave it down,” said Tammy Wactor, SCDNR black bear biologist stationed in Clemson. “Don’t wait until the bear has knocked your feeder down to remove it. If the feeder is taken down and left down, the bear will move on.”
Wactor says dealing with bears is a community problem - if one person in a neighborhood doesn't take their feeder down, the bear will find a reason to stay in the area and impact everyone.
Black bear presence, in general, is nothing to be frightened of. SCDNR says the bears are typically just passing through. Though, if they find food they will find a reason to stay.
SCDNR offers these common-sense suggestions to better cope with bears:
- Bird feed and feeders: If a bear starts getting into your bird feeders—and they will if given the chance—take the feeders down and put them away for a while; the bear will move on quickly.
- No garbage: Keep garbage in tightly shut or bear-proof trash cans; garbage left in the open, in an open dumpster, or in the back of a truck is an open invitation for a bear.
- Pet food storage: Store pet food properly if kept outside; put pet food in airtight storage containers and don't leave leftover food out in the open.
- Clean grills: Keep charcoal and gas grills covered and clean to keep food odors from attracting bears.
- Beehives: If you're going to have beehives in bear territory, protect your investment with an electric, bear-proof fence.
- No feeding: A bear that becomes accustomed to having food provided is an accident waiting to happen; don't feed a bear the first time and it will likely leave the area soon.
