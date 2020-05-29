Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Legislators in South Carolina have passed new laws establishing catch and minimum size limits to protect two popular South Carolina fish species.
The Atlantic spadefish and Atlantic tripletail will now have protections both previously lacked in the hopes of preserving the species.
Under the new laws, anglers may keep 10 spadefish per person per day (or 30 per boat) and may only keep fish at least 14 inches in total length. Previously the limit was set at 20 per person per day.
Anglers may keep three tripletail per person per day (or nine per boat), provided those fish are at least 18 inches in total length. No previous limits existed for tripletail in South Carolina waters. The new law now matches South Carolina's neighboring states.
The legislation was introduced in 2019 by S.C. State Senator Chip Campsen. The bill received unanimous approval in the Senate and was passed overwhelmingly by the House of Representatives earlier this year.
The new laws took effect once the bills were signed by Governor McMaster on March 24, 2020.
