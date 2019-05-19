CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bears continue to move through the Upstate, and at least one was spotted in Clinton on Sunday.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the bear strolled along near homes on Davidson Street during the afternoon, prompting officials to shut down the street until about 6 p.m.
SCDNR says they shut down the area to give the bear time to wander away and move on.
