GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- SCDNR Officials say that a boater was knocked unconscious over the weekend after they collided with the "upper train trestle" near Trestle Road.
Greg Lucas from Clemson SCDNR says the collision happened around midnight on Saturday morning on Lake Greenwood.
Lucas says they believe the driver was knocked unconscious during the collision because he was found by a fisherman at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The fisherman called 911, and Greenwood County officials told them to hook up to the boat and bring it to shore, according to Lucas. The fisherman helped get the boat to a location near Bridge Point Road, and first responders began to work with the injured boat driver.
The boat driver was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he is currently recovering, according to Lucas. The driver received head and facial injuries during the collision, according to Lucas.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to Lucas.
