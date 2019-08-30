(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is canceling after distributing a news release earlier in the week outlining the schedule for courtesy boating inspections planned for the Labor Day weekend.
Due to the potential for inclement weather related to Hurricane Dorian, those events have been cancelled, the department says.
