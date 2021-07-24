GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a man who jumped from a boat on Lake Greenwood.
On Saturday, July 24, a 35-year-old man jumped from a boat near the Grand Harbor Subdivision on Lake Greenwood and has not found.
SCDNR confirmed on Sunday that numerous organizations are currently searching for the missing boater on Lake Greenwood.
On Monday, SCDNR and crews resumed their search at 9 a.m. and will continue until it gets dark or until the boater has been found.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
