SOUTH CAROLINA, (FOX Carolina) -- The deadline is approaching for alligator hunting season, SCDNR says.
Officials say the deadline is this Saturday, June 15.
A $10 fee is due with the application, SCDNR says.
Officials say this year’s public season will begin at 12 pm on Sept. 14 and run until 12 pm on Oct. 12.
