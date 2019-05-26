SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is holding courtesy boat inspections, for free at River Fork on Lake Hartwell.
The inspections will be held by the boat ramp from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, officials say. This will be your chance to have any problems corrected and make sure everything is in tip-top shape before you launch.
No tickets will be given, it is purely for educational resources, officials say.
More information on boat inspections can be found here.
