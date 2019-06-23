CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Charleston County Sheriff's Office took to social media June 22 to report that a man's body had been discovered in a pond with what appeared to be bite marks.
A press release from the county says deputies were dispatched around 2 p.m. in response to a missing person from Kiawah Island Drive. The report said the man had not been seen since 10 that morning, despite his car being on the property.
Update on Kiawah Island death investigation after body was found with bite marks. @SCDNR is assisting deputies with the investigation. #chs #chsnews pic.twitter.com/xiK7hwMPHk— Charleston County Sheriff's Office (@ChasCoSheriff) June 23, 2019
A K-9 team was utilized in the search. Deputies say the K-9 track led them to the edge of a large pond behind what they said was the man's property.
Due to the large, odd shape of the pond, deputies said they requested a helicopter to canvas the area from the sky. Observers were able to locate what appeared to be a motionless person in the pond - out of sight from the residence.
Soon, the deceased was located by deputies. They say his body was covered in bite marks and wounds consistent with an alligator encounter.
The Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the SC Department of Natural Resources as they investigated the death.
It hasn't been confirmed that the deceased is the same person reported missing. An autopsy will be performed at a later date to determine exact cause of death, and identity.
A witness on scene Sunday afternoon said SCDNR was still out at the location, attempting to find the animal.
